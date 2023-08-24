Dialogues from F.R.I.E.N.D.S that can be used in daily life

The sitcom has been mesmerizing audiences worldwide ever since it debuted. Here are some iconic dialogues from the show.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Rachel

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?”

Joey

"You can't just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

Joey

"It's not what you said, it's the way you said it."

Chandler

"I’m not great at giving advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

Pheobe

"Because a promise between friends means never having to give a reason."

Pheobe

"Come on, Ross, you're a palaeontologist. Dig a little deeper."

Rachel

"I broke up with you because I was mad at you, not because I stopped loving you."

Ross

"Ah, humor based on my pain. Ah, ha, ha."

Ross

"I tell you, when I actually die, some people are gonna get seriously haunted."

Chandler

"Until I was 25, I thought the response to "I love you" was "Oh, crap."

Monica

"You're not alone. We don't know where we're going! You just gotta figure at some point it's all gonna come together."

Monica

"Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it."

