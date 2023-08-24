Dialogues from F.R.I.E.N.D.S that can be used in daily life

The sitcom has been mesmerizing audiences worldwide ever since it debuted. Here are some iconic dialogues from the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
“Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"You can't just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"It's not what you said, it's the way you said it."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I’m not great at giving advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Because a promise between friends means never having to give a reason."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Come on, Ross, you're a palaeontologist. Dig a little deeper."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I broke up with you because I was mad at you, not because I stopped loving you."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Ah, humor based on my pain. Ah, ha, ha."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I tell you, when I actually die, some people are gonna get seriously haunted."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Until I was 25, I thought the response to "I love you" was "Oh, crap."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"You're not alone. We don't know where we're going! You just gotta figure at some point it's all gonna come together."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!