Diana Penty's Top 10 looks where she's extra glam and extra gorgeous

Diana Penty looks too hot in every frame. Here, check out her latest snaps which are unmissable and will make you stare at her full day and night.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Sexy

The Cocktail actress is too hot in this skimpy attire. She knows to make fans drool over her hot, envious and sensuous avatar.

Irresistible

Diana will make any man go weak on his knees as she wore a red dress which is ideal for a date night setting.

Hotness

The actress loves to dress up boldly as she teamed up an off-shoulder grey top with tight black-coloured thighs.

Oomph

All you need is a black corset top to raise the temperature and set your man's expectations high. We love her sexy figure though.

Rocking

She knows to spill sass as seen in this photoshoot. A black frock never goes out of style, fashion and insipiration.

Hottest

The secret to Diana's sexy figure is a good diet, exercise and a total stress free life. Follow the same to look sexy like her.

Gorgeous

This innocent and cute smile of the star had made Saif Ali Khan flat in the film Cocktail. Now all of us are also in the que.

Red carpet look

All you need is a sexy red saree to look extremely gorgeous like the star. Put on a leather jacket for more drama and sass.

Black dress

Diana's latest post talks about her little black dress which is a bit extra as she mentioned in the post, but she looks like a goddess.

Stunning

Wet hair, high heels, a sexy sensuous look with a little black sleeveless dress is all you need to slay like the star.

