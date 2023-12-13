Did Amitabh Bhachchan really unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
The Bachchans are known for their closeness among each other and the warmth they share with every family member.
It was recently reported that Amitabh Bachchan unfollowed the actress on Instagram amid rumors of his son Abhishek and "bahu" Aishwarya Rai's divorce.
But shortly after reading this on a social media site, some users claimed they had never followed one another.
Those who disagreed, however, emphasized that the actor's account's privacy settings limit who he can see and follow.
After delving into a deeper research, now it's clear that there is insufficient proof of Big B following Aish on Instagram before this rumour.
Aishwarya does not include any other family members or celebrities in her list of people she follows; she only follows her husband Abhishek.
But rumors of a split within the family have been stoked by Aishwarya's absence from Amitabh's social media following.
Both Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have refrained from making any public declarations or comments about these rumors thus far.
