Did Deepika Padukone take a subtle dig at Priyanka Chopra?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most established and accomplished divas of Bollywood.
She is the one who known, loved and adored by zillions of fans spread across the globe.
The Jawan actress is a face of some of the biggest international brands and has also been a jury member at Academy Awards.
Now in a recent interview with Vogue magazine, she spilled the beans on her journey and more.
She was asked about moving abroad to achieve great heights, she revealed that she has not such plans.
She was quoted saying, "Why do I need to move with bag and baggage to have global impact? Early on in my modelling career."
She revealed that she had an offer to move overseas and fashion gurus adviced her to take up the opportunities.
But for Deepika Padukone, "India is home."
Though Deepika Padukone may not change base, Priyanka Chopra has.
The actress has moved to Hollywood and has become one of the most popular names globally.
She is now happily married to Nick Jonas and is based in LA.
Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Hollywood film Head of State.
