Did Deepika Padukone take a subtle dig at Priyanka Chopra?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most established and accomplished divas of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is the one who known, loved and adored by zillions of fans spread across the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Jawan actress is a face of some of the biggest international brands and has also been a jury member at Academy Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now in a recent interview with Vogue magazine, she spilled the beans on her journey and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was asked about moving abroad to achieve great heights, she revealed that she has not such plans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was quoted saying, "Why do I need to move with bag and baggage to have global impact? Early on in my modelling career."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She revealed that she had an offer to move overseas and fashion gurus adviced her to take up the opportunities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But for Deepika Padukone, "India is home."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Though Deepika Padukone may not change base, Priyanka Chopra has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress has moved to Hollywood and has become one of the most popular names globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is now happily married to Nick Jonas and is based in LA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Hollywood film Head of State.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on true, deep, mad love to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More