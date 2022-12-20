Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours

Sidharth has dropped a major hint related to his wedding rumours with Kiara Advani.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Here's what Sidharth Malhotra said

During an interview with RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM, the actor clarified about speculations related to his wedding with Kiara.

Netizens confused

Sidharth told RJ Supriya that he is getting married this year. He did not dodge or avoid the question asked to him.

About Sidharth's breakup

This piece of information has put rest to speculations related to the breakup of the duo.

Wedding date

Earlier online reports stated that the rumoured couple was looking for a wedding venue and would be marrying in 2023.

Wedding venue details

According to an India Today report, the wedding would be taking place at a resort in Chandigarh.

Kiara spotted with Sidharth

The actress has often been spotted by paps at Sidharth's Bandra home in the afternoons.

Wedding guest list

According to an India Today report Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Karan Johar are expected to come.

Kiara Advani's workfront

She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra's workfront

The actor is all ready for the release of Mission Majnu and also has Yodha next.

