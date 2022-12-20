Sidharth has dropped a major hint related to his wedding rumours with Kiara Advani.Source: Bollywood
During an interview with RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM, the actor clarified about speculations related to his wedding with Kiara.Source: Bollywood
Sidharth told RJ Supriya that he is getting married this year. He did not dodge or avoid the question asked to him.Source: Bollywood
This piece of information has put rest to speculations related to the breakup of the duo.Source: Bollywood
Earlier online reports stated that the rumoured couple was looking for a wedding venue and would be marrying in 2023.Source: Bollywood
According to an India Today report, the wedding would be taking place at a resort in Chandigarh.Source: Bollywood
The actress has often been spotted by paps at Sidharth's Bandra home in the afternoons.Source: Bollywood
According to an India Today report Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Karan Johar are expected to come.Source: Bollywood
She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.Source: Bollywood
The actor is all ready for the release of Mission Majnu and also has Yodha next.Source: Bollywood
