Mahakumbh 2025 Mela: Did viral girl Monalisa earn Rs 10 crores in 10 days?
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 30, 2025
Mona Bansle from Indore is well-known as Monalisa who gained instant fame by selling garlands at Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
As per rumours which spread on social media, Monalisa earned Rs 10 crore rupees in 10 days at the Mahakumbh Mela.
Monalisa said that if she had earned so much money, do you think she would be selling garlands here?
Monalisa came to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 with her family to sell Rudraksha and pearl garlands.
As she gained fame and popularity, people came to her for selfies and interviews rather than purchasing garlands.
Within no time, she faced safety concerns due to the large crowd and had to return back to her hometown.
Monalisa said that she would be returning to Indore with her family due to safety reasons. She also said that she would try to be at the next Mahakumbh.
Monalisa said that due to her fame, the sales were affected as people were interested in clicking selfies and not purchasing garlands.
