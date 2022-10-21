Disha Patani's fitness and beauty secrets

Let's have a look a how popular Bollywood diva Disha Patani keeps herself so fit and fabulous.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's work out routine 

As per reports, the Ek Villain beauty works out 6 days a week. 

Source: Bollywood

Disha's workout mode 

Disha does a bit of everything. From MMA to gym, yoga, swimming and also pilates. 

Source: Bollywood

Disha's breakfast 

The Bharat actress always has two to three eggs with juice or milk. Sometimes she likes to have milk and cereal for breakfast. 

Source: Bollywood

Lunch time 

Disha likes to eat rice and chicken for breakfast. 

Source: Bollywood

Snacks and dinner 

Disha eats lighter snacks such as almonds, peanuts or cereals with juices. For dinner, she has brown rice with daal or eggs and soup.  

Source: Bollywood

Hydration 

Disha Patani feels the secret to glowing skin is drinking enough water and regular workout. 

Source: Bollywood

Face care 

Disha Patani never skips cleaning and moisturizing. 

Source: Bollywood

Hair care 

Disha feels it's important to use the right kind of oil for hair nourishment. 

Source: Bollywood

Never sleep with makeup 

Disha swears by one thing and that is to never sleep with make up on. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16 contestants educational backgrounds

 Find Out More