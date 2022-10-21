Let's have a look a how popular Bollywood diva Disha Patani keeps herself so fit and fabulous.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, the Ek Villain beauty works out 6 days a week.Source: Bollywood
Disha does a bit of everything. From MMA to gym, yoga, swimming and also pilates.Source: Bollywood
The Bharat actress always has two to three eggs with juice or milk. Sometimes she likes to have milk and cereal for breakfast.Source: Bollywood
Disha likes to eat rice and chicken for breakfast.Source: Bollywood
Disha eats lighter snacks such as almonds, peanuts or cereals with juices. For dinner, she has brown rice with daal or eggs and soup.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani feels the secret to glowing skin is drinking enough water and regular workout.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani never skips cleaning and moisturizing.Source: Bollywood
Disha feels it's important to use the right kind of oil for hair nourishment.Source: Bollywood
Disha swears by one thing and that is to never sleep with make up on.Source: Bollywood
