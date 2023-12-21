Did you know how much is the school fee of star kids Aradhya Bachchan, AbRam and others?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
DAIS, which was founded in 2003 by Reliance Group, offers education from Nursery to Class 12 according to the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Because of the tuition costs, this school attracts students from affluent backgrounds as well as famous children of the actors.
The cost of attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School varies based on the services and facilities provided.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School charges approximately 1 lakh 70 thousand per year for classes LKG through 7th grade, according to media reports.
Each year, DAIS costs 5.9 Lakh rupees for classes 8 through 10, and approximately 9.65 lakh rupees for classes 11 through 12.
AbRam Khan attends Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He is the youngest kid of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who look stunning together, are gifted with a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who attends the same school.
On the school stage and in the football field, Taimur Ali Khan is a pleasure to see.
