Did you know Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Kashmir and Pakistan connection?

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines these days. But did you know about his family background?

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Jawan hit theatres on September 7 and is making records every day.

SRK’s family background

Well, do you know that SRK's family hails from Kashmir and that many of his relatives are still living in Pakistan?

Kashmiri roots

Shah Rukh Khan's family has Kashmiri roots, with their ancestral home being in Kashmir, India.

Lal Haveli

The Khan family's ancestral home in Kashmir is known as ‘Lal Haveli,’ which holds historical significance for them.

Migration

Like many families, Shah Rukh Khan's ancestors migrated from Kashmir to Delhi in search of better opportunities and livelihood.

Relatives in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned in interviews that he has relatives living in Pakistan due to the partition of India in 1947.

Origin

SRK's paternal grandfather has a connection with Pakistan, but due to the India-Pak partition, his father was forced to stay in India.

Personal connection

His family's connection to Kashmir and Pakistan adds a personal and cultural dimension to his heritage.

Cultural influence

SRK's cultural values are reflected in his roles and work in the Indian film industry.

Promoting Kashmir

Throughout his career, SRK has been involved in promoting tourism in Kashmir and has expressed his love for the beautiful place.

Thanks For Reading!

