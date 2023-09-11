Did you know Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Kashmir and Pakistan connection?

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines these days. But did you know about his family background?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Jawan hit theatres on September 7 and is making records every day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, do you know that SRK's family hails from Kashmir and that many of his relatives are still living in Pakistan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's family has Kashmiri roots, with their ancestral home being in Kashmir, India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khan family's ancestral home in Kashmir is known as ‘Lal Haveli,’ which holds historical significance for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like many families, Shah Rukh Khan's ancestors migrated from Kashmir to Delhi in search of better opportunities and livelihood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned in interviews that he has relatives living in Pakistan due to the partition of India in 1947.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's paternal grandfather has a connection with Pakistan, but due to the India-Pak partition, his father was forced to stay in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His family's connection to Kashmir and Pakistan adds a personal and cultural dimension to his heritage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's cultural values are reflected in his roles and work in the Indian film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Throughout his career, SRK has been involved in promoting tourism in Kashmir and has expressed his love for the beautiful place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!