Did you know Merry Christmas and these other Indian movies don't have interval?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Here is a list of movies that you can enjoy without getting a single break.
Yash Chopra’s Ittefaq was a suspense thriller with no interval.
Dhobi Ghat was one of the films which followed different story narratives with zero intermission.
Delhi Belly was a dark comedy film, again with no interval and continuous watching time.
Warning, a horror thriller film was a good watch without any break which made it even more interesting.
Connect is about the impact of technology on humans and the film goes straight with zero intervals.
Recent film Trapped was a good work of art that glued us to our screens without feeling the need to go for a break.
