Did you know these 9 Indian actors are doctors by qualification?

Before choosing the entertainment industry, here is a list of stars who studied medicine and became doctors.

Sai Pallavi, Meiyang Chang, Manushri Chhillar and more actors who studied medical.

Sai Pallavi has an MBBS degree and she studied at Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia.

Palash Sen is an iconic singer who has an MBBS degree from the University College of Medical Sciences.

Aditi Govitrikar has an MBBS degree from Grant Medical College in Mumbai. She also has a postgraduate MS degree in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Manushi Chhillar was admitted to Bhagat Phool Singh Women's Medical College in Haryana in 2015.

Ajmal Ameer who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films has got MBBS degree from National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine.

Ashish Gokhale who was seen in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar is Back has also studied medicine.

Shreeram Lagoo completed his medical studies and worked as an ENT surgeon.

Meiyang Chang has a BDS degree from Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore.

