Did you know these Bollywood actors have encountered ghosts?
Varun Dhawan was staying in the favorite hotel of iconic singer Frank Sinatra while filming ABCD 2. He was placed in a suite allegedly haunted by the singer-actor's ghost.
Varun returned to his room to sleep after a long, exhausting day of shooting, but as he was falling asleep, he heard unusual noises and the door creaked open.
Many unsettling situations occurred on the sets of Aatma - Feel It Around You, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bipasha Basu, leaving everyone in disbelief.
While filming a scene, Bipasha and the rest of the team heard a woman singing. The recording was silent when they listened to it again.
During his vacation in Matheran, Emraam Hashmi and his companions were lodging in a hotel by themselves, with no other guests. They were all astonished to hear someone cry aloud.
Soha Ali Khan and Mahi Gill, who costarred with her in "Gangs of Ghosts," encountered strange happenings on the sets. There would be strange sounds coming from empty rooms.
While filming a movie, Ranveer experienced a strong intuitive feeling and sensed Peshwa Bajirao's presence. He acknowledged that this could just be his imagination working tricks on him.
While lodging in a motel, Saroj Khan and her group noticed noises coming from a room above as someone was moving stuff. There wasn't a floor above, they were informed when they called reception to stop the noise.
