Did you know this actress who did her first ever passionate kissing scene at the age of 48?
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
The Trial made a lot of headlines as it marked Kajol's OTT debut. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Well, in this series Kajol has shocked her fans by breaking her no-kissing policy after 23 years.
Kajol played the role of a lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the show and shared onscreen kisses with her co-stars Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta in two different episodes.
Kajol's kissing scenes went viral on the social media and her fans were shocked and admired with her bold moves.
The makers of The Trial wanted to show impactful lip-lock scenes that took place during emotionally charged moments.
Kajol who played a wife and mother's role in this series, her kissing scenes did not invite judgment or hatred towards her character.
Kajol's performance in the series has been appreciated and she received immense love from everyone.
The Trial is an adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife.
The story is about the journey of Noyonika as she navigates the challenges of betrayal by her husband and tries to stay strong.
The show also features Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.
