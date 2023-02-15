Did you these Top 10 Bollywood stars don't drink or smoke?

From Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, and more Bollywood celebrities who said NO to drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan actress is a fitness freak.

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome hunk does not drink in real life.

Shilpa Shetty

She loves to stay fit and is blessed with a toned body.

Akshay Kumar

The MR. fit actor of Bollywood has distanced himself from alcohol and cigarettes.

Sonakshi Sinha

Actress is working towards shaping her body and never drinks alcohol.

John Abraham

Pathaan actor does not drink or smoke.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra loves maintaining her looks and does not drink or smoke.

Amitabh Bachchan

The superstar of Bollywood has never touched alcohol or smoked in real life.

Sonam Kapoor

The gorgeous actresses has stayed away from bad habits.

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan follows in his father's footsteps.

