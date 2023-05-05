The ultimate Bollywood songs for your road trip playlist
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Yunhi Chala Chal from Swades will make you take the road less travelled in India. Bookmark this song if you are on the road less taken trip.
Dil Chahta Hai title song is the ultimate Bollywood travel song for long road trips.
Khwabon Ke Parindey from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an impressive travel song which will make you crave for an Europe trip.
Tanha Dil is a song for all the solo travellers.
Oh Gujaria will make you soak in the joy of travelling from the film Queen.
Hum Jo Chalne Lage from Jab We Met is a travel song for you and your partner.
Hairat from Anjaana Anjaani is for the ultimate road trip.
Patakha Guddi from Highway will make you go for a road trip.
Aaj Kal Zindagi from Wake Up Sid is a pretty composition.
Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will make you travel.
