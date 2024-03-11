Diljit Dosanjh and other Top 5 Punjabi actors with the highest net worth
Nishant
Mar 11, 2024
The Punjabi movie industry has been proliferating and the wealth of its actors is a clear sign of its success.
The global popularity of Punjabi cinema is attributed to talented actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Amrinder Gill, etc.
Jimmy Sheirgill is one of the most valuable Punjabi actors with a net worth of Rs 122 crore.
Meanwhile, Ammy Virk holds a net worth of Rs 131 crore.
Gippy Grewal has a reported net worth of 147 crores standing 3rd on the list of most valuable Punjabi actors.
Gippy Grewal is known for his work in the ‘Carry on Jatta’ franchise.
Amrinder Gill has a net worth of 163 crores.
Diljit Dosanjh leads as the richest Punjabi actor with a net worth of about 200 crores charging Rs 4 crore per movie.
He has three upcoming releases in 2024 namely, Crew, Chamkila, and Jatt & Juliet 3.
Diljit recently made headlines with a musical performance at a celebrity wedding.
