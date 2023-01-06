Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Times the singer hit on Kylie Jenner in style

Is Diljit Dosanjh in a relationship with Kylie Jenner? Here's everything you need to know about times the birthday boy flirted with her. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
The Punjabi singer never misses a chance to showcase his love for the multi-millionaire businesswoman.
The singer to date has not got a reply from Kylie but he has not yet given up hope.
When Kim and Jenner's sister had gone live, he asked in live about Kylie. First he asked them how they were then enquired about Kylie in Punjabi.
Jenner was once madly in love with Tyga. Dosanjh's heart was shattered to pieces. He wrote, "Fittey Muh" which translates to 'what nonsense' in Punjabi when she posted a snap.
The beauty diva likes to share her life with her fans. She had once posted a clip of getting ready and Diljit commented that she won't resist.
'Do You Know' the birth of this song was inspired by Jenner? It is his best songs and he had even asked Kylie to work with her.
The singer had once revealed that he loves Jenner a lot and more than that the interest of his fans in his comments.
The birthday boy revealed that he has never left a chance to comment but she has never responded as he replies in Punjabi.
Diljit likes when his fans love what he comments on Kylie's post. Sadly it is just a one-sided love story.
Time will tell if Kylie ever responds to Diljit. Here's wishing the Punjabi singer a very happy birthday.
