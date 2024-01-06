Diljit Dosanjh's Top 10 songs that'll make you get up and groove
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh, the superstar of Punjabi music and Bollywood gears up for a grand 40th birthday bash today.
From humble beginnings as a dhaba singer to ruling the hearts of millions worldwide, here’s a list of some of his best-ever songs as picked by us.
Born To Shine, an upbeat anthem and a Diljit classic that never fails to get the crowd pumped.
G.O.A.T. is a swaggering hip-hop track that is both catchy and confident.
Lover, an elegant melody makes it a timeless classic.
Peaches is a fun summer anthem.
Lemonade is a quirky and catchy song that is a fan favorite.
Laembadgini is a party starter and one of his most famous songs too.
Do You Know, another classic from the Punjabi artist.
5 Taara is a romantic song that is upbeat and vibey,
Raat Di Gedi is a late-night vibe song that is perfect for chilling out and reflecting.
Patiala Peg is an energetic track celebrating Punjabi culture and tradition.
