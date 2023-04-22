Top 10 movies rejected by Salman Khan

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023

Salman Khan was the first choice for Chak De India. Reportedly the actor had an issue with the climax of the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan wanted mom's angle in Baazigar as his dad had told him. The makers did not agree so he did not do the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan was offered Kal Ho Na Ho but he did not want to reportedly play the same opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Salman Khan did not want to be SRK's fiddle in Kal Ho Na Ho. The actor was not very sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There were rumours that Salman Khan was selected for the role of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as Shah Rukh Khan was not available.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's dream of doing DDLJ did not happen reportedly as the role was destined to land with Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan refused to be a part of Josh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly the actor did not want to play the brother of Aishwarya Rai- his ex-girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan had reportedly suggested Salman Khan's name for Ghajini but the role came to Aamir in the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inshallah reportedly got shelved else one could have seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together post 20 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shehnaaz Gill's prettiest de-glam pictures

 

 Find Out More