Top 10 movies rejected by Salman Khan
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Salman Khan was the first choice for Chak De India. Reportedly the actor had an issue with the climax of the movie.
Salman Khan wanted mom's angle in Baazigar as his dad had told him. The makers did not agree so he did not do the movie.
Salman Khan was offered Kal Ho Na Ho but he did not want to reportedly play the same opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Reportedly Salman Khan did not want to be SRK's fiddle in Kal Ho Na Ho. The actor was not very sure.
There were rumours that Salman Khan was selected for the role of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as Shah Rukh Khan was not available.
Salman's dream of doing DDLJ did not happen reportedly as the role was destined to land with Shah Rukh Khan.
Salman Khan refused to be a part of Josh.
Reportedly the actor did not want to play the brother of Aishwarya Rai- his ex-girlfriend.
Aamir Khan had reportedly suggested Salman Khan's name for Ghajini but the role came to Aamir in the end.
Inshallah reportedly got shelved else one could have seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together post 20 years.
