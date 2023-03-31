DIOR Event: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Radhika Merchant-Isha Ambani and more add the glamour to the do 

The Dior Fashion Gala event has been conducted near Gateway of India with loads of celebrities in attendance. They've made Thursday night glamorous. Check out the pics...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Mira Rajput 

Getting in the fashion zone, already a fashionista!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

Dapper Kapoor in a blazer and tee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaba 

When a stylist makes a stylish appearance...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nanad-Bhabhi 

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant look pretty!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Vayu's mom is here too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virushka 

All hail the stunning couple...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

Meet the future debutante.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ladies! 

Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty look like they are about to kick some asses. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 

Thar actor keeps it simple yet stylish. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor 

Lolo drops by in a bun and flats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday 

Shush! Nobody calls her ACP! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Bachchan 

She gives out royalty vibes! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanika Kapoor

Meet the Baby Doll Dior Di. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha

Elegance has arrived, all bow to queen!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cara Delevingne

Cara dishing out Carnival row vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maisie Williams

All hail Arya Stark!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mile and Apo

Any KinnPorshce fans in the house? Mile and Apo are in Aamchi Mumbai!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simone Ashley

Any Kate Sharma Bridgerton fans here?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Frieda Pinto 

It's a homecoming for Slumdog actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shobhita Dhulipala

Another stunner in the house! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 pics that prove she's prettier than Bollywood star kids

 

 Find Out More