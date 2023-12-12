Director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho and other Top South Korean filmmakers making waves

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

On August 23, 1963, Park Chan-wook was born in Seoul, South Korea. He is known for his work on Oldboy (2003), Thirst (2009), and The Handmaiden (2016).

Bong Joon-ho is a South Korean filmmaker. The recipient of three Academy Awards has made the film Parasite.

Kim Ki Duk spent 1990–1992 studying fine arts in Paris. His screenplay "A Painter and a Criminal Condemned to Death" won the Educational Institute of Screenwriting's Best Screenplay Award in 1993.

Kim Ji-woon started out as an actor before switching to stage directing, working on shows like "Movie, Movie" in 1995 and "Hot Sea" in 1994.

Renowned novelist Lee Chang-Dong was formerly a high school teacher. When he was older than forty, he became interested in movies.

Filmmaker and writer Jae-young Kwak is well-known for his works My Sassy Girl (2001), Cyborg She (2008), and My Mighty Princess (2008).

Na Hong-jin born in 1974 is a South Korean film director and screenwriter. His debut film The Chaser (2008) won Best Director at the 45th Grand Bell Awards in 2008.

