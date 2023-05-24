Dirty experiences shared by Bollywood divas

Priyanka Chopra asked to show her panties to Surveen Chawla told to show her thighs; dirty experiences shared by Bollywood divas.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made a shocking revelation when a filmmaker wanted to see her underwear for one scene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai was asked to perform sexual favours for a major film.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was called by a South Indian actor in his room, and he was extremely flirtatious with her.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha failed to understand the favours she was asked due to being young and naive.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra was called by a producer in his hotel room for a sexual encounter, but she escaped.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla was asked to show her cleavage and thighs by one filmmaker.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande spoke about being worried about casting a couch at the age of 19.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker had revealed how a Bollywood executive tried to make out with her and kiss her at a business meeting.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was called to a hotel room by a south director, and she left within five minutes.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin was called by a producer on a date, but she refused, and she was removed from the film.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta admitted to seeing the dirt side when she was asked to sleep with a director for a film.

