Disha Patani birthday special: Top things to learn from the hottie's fitness regime

Here, is the fitness routine of would be birthday girl Disha Patani

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Hardwork

Disha believes in working hard and making the correct food choices.

Workout girl

Disha does not like to sit at one place and loves moving her body over meditating.

Mixing

Disha likes to mix her workout regime.

Dance

Disha likes to dance and adds in her routine.

Kickboxing

Disha cannot live without the same.

Gymnastics

Disha does basic gymnastics to be fit.

Newer ways

Disha likes to find new ways to stay fit.

Weight training

Disha believes in weights-focused training.

Meals

She likes to eat carbs and proteins.

Dinner

Reportedly Disha likes to have only proteins for dinner.

Eggs

Disha loves eating eggs for dinner.

Music

Disha loves listening to songs while working out.

