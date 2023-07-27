Disha Patani first Indian celeb to join Jungkook, Kendall Jenner, Jennie Kim in this special feat

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Disha Patani goes global

Disha Patani is first desi celeb on Calvin Klein Instagram page

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Way to go

Disha Patani joins Jungkook, Kendall Jenner and Jennie Kim

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the watch

She modelled for the Calvin Klein watches

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natural beauty

Fans praising how Disha Patani has naturally good looks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Global fans gaga over her natural beauty

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Disha Patani matches CK's sexy vibe to the hilt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Solo player

Disha Patani single-handedly carried the brand in India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is also on board for them

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two hotties

Just imagine Kendall and Disha together

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook

Jungkook is the most popular CK ambassador

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook X Disha

Indian BTS fans want to see them together

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennie Kim

Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim is also there

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actress who share greatest bonds with their mother-in-law

 

 Find Out More