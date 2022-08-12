Disha Patani's gym wears are too good to be missed

Disha Patani flaunts her beautiful body in gym wears. Here's a sneak peak of her best gym outfits

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Muscled up

Disha Patani flexes her biceps in all white and white outfit

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani sweating it out

Disha’s pout picture has got us all heart eyes

Source: Bollywood

So toned!

Disha flaunts her flawless back in this picture

Source: Bollywood

Kickin’ it

Disha Patani’s flying kicks are just on point

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani stuns in black and grey gym wear

Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in the picture straight out of her gym

Source: Bollywood

Disha’s rough and tough look

Disha’s sweatpants look reminds us to hit the gym at the earliest

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: B-town divas and their stylish airport bags

 Find Out More