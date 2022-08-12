Disha Patani flaunts her beautiful body in gym wears. Here's a sneak peak of her best gym outfitsSource: Bollywood
Disha Patani flexes her biceps in all white and white outfitSource: Bollywood
Disha’s pout picture has got us all heart eyesSource: Bollywood
Disha flaunts her flawless back in this pictureSource: Bollywood
Disha Patani’s flying kicks are just on pointSource: Bollywood
Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in the picture straight out of her gymSource: Bollywood
Disha’s sweatpants look reminds us to hit the gym at the earliestSource: Bollywood
