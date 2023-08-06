Disha Patani introduces boyfriend Aleksandar; here's all you need to know about him

Disha Patani recently confirmed her relationship with Aleksandar. Here's all that you need to know about Disha's boyfriend.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Disha and Aleksandar

Disha Patani has always been in the news for her fashion game but this time it is her boyfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Disha has moved on from her breakup with Tiger Shroff. Let us now meet her new boyfriend, Aleksandar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story begins!

Disha and Aleksandar were often spotted together. The speculations of their relationship began since then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The rumours

The rumours of them dating started but none of them confirmed that they are in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha introduces Aleksander

Recently, Disha was spotted introducing Aleksandar to her friends as her boyfriend. This in a way confirmed that they are dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who is Aleksandar?

Aleksandar is Disha Patani's gym partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Career and work

Aleksandar is a model and actor from Serbia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aleksandar's web series

Aleksandar has been a part of the web series ‘Chameleon’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitness freak

He is known for his love for fitness and is a gym trainer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Instagram at its best!

Aleksandar often shares pictures of his perfectly toned body on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous Famous!

He has a good fan following on Instagram. He has about 145k followers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Handsome hunk

The model surely has the best smile, doesn't he?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The desi look

So, did you guys like Disha Patani's boyfriend, Aleksandar?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bipasha Basu cries inconsolably as she reveals daughter Devi had two holes in her heart

 

 Find Out More