Disha Patani introduces boyfriend Aleksandar; here's all you need to know about him

Disha Patani recently confirmed her relationship with Aleksandar. Here's all that you need to know about Disha's boyfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Disha Patani has always been in the news for her fashion game but this time it is her boyfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha has moved on from her breakup with Tiger Shroff. Let us now meet her new boyfriend, Aleksandar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha and Aleksandar were often spotted together. The speculations of their relationship began since then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rumours of them dating started but none of them confirmed that they are in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Disha was spotted introducing Aleksandar to her friends as her boyfriend. This in a way confirmed that they are dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aleksandar is Disha Patani's gym partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aleksandar is a model and actor from Serbia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aleksandar has been a part of the web series ‘Chameleon’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known for his love for fitness and is a gym trainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aleksandar often shares pictures of his perfectly toned body on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a good fan following on Instagram. He has about 145k followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The model surely has the best smile, doesn't he?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So, did you guys like Disha Patani's boyfriend, Aleksandar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!