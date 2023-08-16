Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut and other actresses who turned directors

Indian actresses who explored their talent in the director's job

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Disha Patani turns director

Disha Patani who is known for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves has now turned a director.

Disha to direct music video

Disha Patani will now feature in a music video Kyun Karu Fikar and that also marks her directorial debut.

Actresses who turned directors

Here are other Indian actresses who also became directors.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood queen Kangana has also turned director for Manikarnika and her upcoming movie Emergency.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana has directed Death In a Gunj, short film Naamkaran and a story in the anthology Lust Stories 2.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya who started acting in 2004 directed several music videos and the movie Yaariyan.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das directorial movies include Manto and Zwigato among other.

Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen started her acting career with Satyajit Ray and later went on to direct movies like Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue and more.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini has directed Dil Ashana Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti.

Pooja Bhatt

90’s heroine Pooja Bhatt directed Jism 2.

Revathi

Actor turned director Revathi has helmed films like Mitr, My Friend, Phir Milenge and more.

