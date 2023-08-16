Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut and other actresses who turned directors

Indian actresses who explored their talent in the director's jobSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Disha Patani who is known for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves has now turned a director.
Disha Patani will now feature in a music video Kyun Karu Fikar and that also marks her directorial debut.
Here are other Indian actresses who also became directors.
Bollywood queen Kangana has also turned director for Manikarnika and her upcoming movie Emergency.
Konkana has directed Death In a Gunj, short film Naamkaran and a story in the anthology Lust Stories 2.
Divya who started acting in 2004 directed several music videos and the movie Yaariyan.
Nandita Das directorial movies include Manto and Zwigato among other.
Aparna Sen started her acting career with Satyajit Ray and later went on to direct movies like Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue and more.
Hema Malini has directed Dil Ashana Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti.
90's heroine Pooja Bhatt directed Jism 2.
Actor turned director Revathi has helmed films like Mitr, My Friend, Phir Milenge and more.
