Who says you need to dress top-notch always to look like a knockout? Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy and more Bollywood actresses prove that you can be scintillating hot in simple casuals if you know how to carry them.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani personifies being a gym hottie without typical gym short or tight clothing.Source: Bollywood
In just a loose shirt and nondescript shorts, Janhvi Kapoor sets the scene on fire.Source: Bollywood
A simple sleeveless tee and black slacks are all it takes for Kareena Kapoor to sizzle.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani doesn’t tone down her hotness quotient one bit even in a loose, full-length white dress.Source: Bollywood
Just a striped crop top and black leggings and yet Mouni Roy knocks the sparks out of anyone.Source: Bollywood
An ill-fitting t-shirt and denim shorts, but Nysa Devgan still look like she’s slaying her look.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!