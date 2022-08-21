Bollywood actresses hot in casuals

Who says you need to dress top-notch always to look like a knockout? Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy and more Bollywood actresses prove that you can be scintillating hot in simple casuals if you know how to carry them.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani

Disha Patani personifies being a gym hottie without typical gym short or tight clothing.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

In just a loose shirt and nondescript shorts, Janhvi Kapoor sets the scene on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A simple sleeveless tee and black slacks are all it takes for Kareena Kapoor to sizzle.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani doesn’t tone down her hotness quotient one bit even in a loose, full-length white dress.

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

Just a striped crop top and black leggings and yet Mouni Roy knocks the sparks out of anyone.

Source: Bollywood

Nysa Devgan

An ill-fitting t-shirt and denim shorts, but Nysa Devgan still look like she’s slaying her look.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more star kids who know the ABC of nailing airport looks

 Find Out More