Bollywood actresses look classy and sassy in high-waist pants. Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more hotties slay in these pants; take inspiration from them.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in blue denim high-waist pants.Source: Bollywood
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring in white high-waist pants.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra carries every outfit with much ease and we cannot take our eyes off her.Source: Bollywood
Parineeta Chopra's picture in high-waist pants will make your jaw-drop.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani looks hotness personified in denim high-waist pants.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani's stunning pictures in high-waist pants will leave you asking for more.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma looks simply irresistible in this picture.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!