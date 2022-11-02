Bollywood divas slay in high-waist pants

Bollywood actresses look classy and sassy in high-waist pants. Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more hotties slay in these pants; take inspiration from them.

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in blue denim high-waist pants.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring in white high-waist pants.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra carries every outfit with much ease and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Parineeta Chopra

Parineeta Chopra's picture in high-waist pants will make your jaw-drop.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks hotness personified in denim high-waist pants.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's stunning pictures in high-waist pants will leave you asking for more.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looks simply irresistible in this picture.

