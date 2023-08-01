Disha Patani stuns in thigh high slit lehenga, flaunts her toned legs on the ramp

Disha Patani walked the ramp for Dolly J on Monday during India Couture Week in Delhi. Check out her stunning looks here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Disha Patani at India Couture Week

Disha Patani walked the runway for Dolly J at the India Couture Week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha's outfit

She looked simply stunning in a shimmery silver thigh-high lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turning up the heat

Disha Patani turned up the heat while strutting down the catwalk for fashion designer Dolly J for her Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress creation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Caught our attention

Disha Patani made a powerful statement as she strutted down the catwalk wearing a jaw-dropping design.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

In a gorgeously adorned lehenga, the actress channeled the desi diva vibe in the most modernistic way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Disha's lehenga

She wore a bustier choli with a lehenga skirt that had the sexiest thigh-high slit and an attached dupatta-like train.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect look

The actress delivered an appearance that had just the perfect amount of energy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha's closer look at the outfit

If you take a closer look at her outfit, you will see that it is completely unique due to the sleek embroidered design.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Dolly J's design

The collection's depiction of the designer's distinctive style in terms of decorations and glam factor was exquisite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha's accessories

She chose unidirectional beach waves and the traditional minimal jewelry look, accessorizing with just a bracelet and a pair of chic diamond earrings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glittery

Disha looked like a goddess in this silver lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravishing

The actress ensured that she would be the show stealer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalki 2898 AD star Kamal Haasan's Top 10 films to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More