Disha Patani stuns in thigh high slit lehenga, flaunts her toned legs on the ramp

Disha Patani walked the ramp for Dolly J on Monday during India Couture Week in Delhi. Check out her stunning looks here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Disha Patani walked the runway for Dolly J at the India Couture Week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked simply stunning in a shimmery silver thigh-high lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani turned up the heat while strutting down the catwalk for fashion designer Dolly J for her Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress creation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani made a powerful statement as she strutted down the catwalk wearing a jaw-dropping design.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a gorgeously adorned lehenga, the actress channeled the desi diva vibe in the most modernistic way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore a bustier choli with a lehenga skirt that had the sexiest thigh-high slit and an attached dupatta-like train.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress delivered an appearance that had just the perfect amount of energy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you take a closer look at her outfit, you will see that it is completely unique due to the sleek embroidered design.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The collection's depiction of the designer's distinctive style in terms of decorations and glam factor was exquisite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She chose unidirectional beach waves and the traditional minimal jewelry look, accessorizing with just a bracelet and a pair of chic diamond earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha looked like a goddess in this silver lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress ensured that she would be the show stealer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
