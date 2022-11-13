Indian stars who are BTS fans

BTS of one of the biggest boybands in the world. Here's a look at the Indian celebs who are a part of BTS ARMY.

Shivani Pawaskar

BTS is a rage

BTS is a highly popular boyband in the world. It has a fanbase across the globe. The boys are soon going to enlist in the military. 

Anushka Sen 

Anushka who is working in a South Korean project is a self-confessed BTS fan. She said that Kim Taehyung aka V is her bias. 

Armaan Malik 

Musician Armaan Malik is a fan of BTS. He is a fan of Jungkook's vocals.

AR Rahmaan 

The Music maestro expressed his wish to work with BTS, as per reports. 

Ayushmann Khurana 

An Action Hero actor shared a BTS song on his Instagram stories and when asked, he confessed to being a fan.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit has confessed to being a fan of the Bangtan Boys as well. 

Disha Patani

Disha is into K-pop, Anime and also BTS. 

Rashmika Mandanna 

Rashmika is also a self-confessed fan of BTS. She loves the track Permission To Dance. 

Tejasswi Prakash 

Tejasswi Prakash talked about the BTS song Smooth Like Butter and also grooved on it in her My BTS Story. 

Tiger Shroff

Tiger considers BTS legends. Be it while working out or making dance covers, Tiger is a fan of BTS.

