BTS of one of the biggest boybands in the world. Here's a look at the Indian celebs who are a part of BTS ARMY.Source: Bollywood
BTS is a highly popular boyband in the world. It has a fanbase across the globe. The boys are soon going to enlist in the military.Source: Bollywood
Anushka who is working in a South Korean project is a self-confessed BTS fan. She said that Kim Taehyung aka V is her bias.Source: Bollywood
Musician Armaan Malik is a fan of BTS. He is a fan of Jungkook's vocals.Source: Bollywood
The Music maestro expressed his wish to work with BTS, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
An Action Hero actor shared a BTS song on his Instagram stories and when asked, he confessed to being a fan.Source: Bollywood
Diljit has confessed to being a fan of the Bangtan Boys as well.Source: Bollywood
Disha is into K-pop, Anime and also BTS.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika is also a self-confessed fan of BTS. She loves the track Permission To Dance.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash talked about the BTS song Smooth Like Butter and also grooved on it in her My BTS Story.Source: Bollywood
Tiger considers BTS legends. Be it while working out or making dance covers, Tiger is a fan of BTS.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!