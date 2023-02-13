Disha Patani to Shanaya Kapoor: Top 10 hottest looks from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception

Newly wed pair Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani held their wedding reception. Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor and more stars looked hot as they came in style.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Disha Patani

For Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception she wore a green coloured figure hugging skirt that had a thigh-high slit and a crop top of the same colour.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter looked hot in a blue colouored sequinned dress.

Varun Dhawan

The actor looked dapper in a white suit while his wife Natasha wore a purple coloured lehenga.

Ranveer Singh

The actor was seen wearing a red coloured embroidered jacket.

Kriti Sanon

The Bhediya actress looked hot in a golden coloured saree.

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani

The actress with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani looked stunning in the wedding reception.

Akash-Shloka Ambani

The Ambani's were seen arriving in style.

Vicky Kaushal

The actor looked dapper in the party.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap

The couple arrived in style for the party.

Raashii Khanna

The south actress wore a red coloured saree for the wedding reception.

