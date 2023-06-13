Disha Patani's besties in Bollywood: Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff and more

Here, take a look at Disha Patani's besties from the industry.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jun 13, 2023

Mouni Roy

Disha Patani's newest BFF in town is Mouni Roy.

Bestie

Mouni also posted cute pictures with Disha on her birthday.

Krishna Shroff

Disha is often seen going for lunch dates with Krishna Shroff.

BFF's

Disha's bestie is Krishna, Tiger's sister since years.

Sanja

Sanja Stojanović is Disha's closest buddy and they celebrate birthdays together.

Tiger Shroff

It looks like Disha has made rumoured ex Tiger Shroff her best friend.

Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani

However, reportedly they both thought of each other more than just friends

Quality

This is what we call as quality friendship.

Alexsander Alex

Alexsander Alex knows Disha for a very long time.

Great bond

Disha and Alexsander Alex share a great bond together.

Family

Alexsander has often called Disha his family.

Birthday girl

Here's wishing Disha a very happy birthday.

