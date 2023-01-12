Disha Patani's hottest looks that will make you sweat in winters

Disha Patani is one of the hottest stars of Bollywood. Her snaps can make you shiver, this winter. Take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
Disha is one of the hottest actresses and has killer looks which can drive anyone crazy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha often showcases her toned figure in skimpy clothes and makes our hearts skip a beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha looks too sultry and hot to handle in a pink-coloured monokini. What do you feel?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha likes to relax in a bikini when she is not shooting or is at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha looks too sultry in this sexy white lace top in which she is exuding sultry vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that Disha gives other Bollywood stars a run for their money with her hot body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha has set the internet on fire with her blue lingerie and you cannot deny the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress flaunts her sexy cleavage in an orange-peach-coloured attire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No one can look hotter than Disha in a red bikini. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha's winter fashion game is totally on point and we totally agree on the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!