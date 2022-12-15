Disha's romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic

The duo started appearing together in the public and rumours about their dating life floated online.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Disha's ex-bf Aleksandar

In an interview with Bo,bay Times,Aleksandar revealed that he and Disha know the truth about their relationship.

Often spotted together

The rumoured former pair often post cute snaps of one another on their Instagram feed.

Disha in headlines

Fans of the actress feel that she is in a serious relationship with this Serbian model Aleksandar Alex Ili.

Love is in the air

Neither Disha nor Aleksandar have accepted of being in a relationship. They have not even denied the same.

Love is friendship

Both Disha and Aleksandar call each other their good friends but their mushy snaps speak something else.

Couple goals

Aleksandar looks no less than a Hollywood hero while Disha as usual looks impressive.

Are they dating?

Some media reports state that Disha is dating Aleksandar.

Family

Aleksandar earlier in an interview with Bombay Times revealed that Disha was like family to him.

Who is Aleksandar?

He is from Serbia and reportedly is in India since 7 years. He wants to step into the acting industry and also was Disha's flatmate in 2015, reportedly.

