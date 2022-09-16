Disha Patani's love for floral mini dress

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani's love for floral mini dress; here's proof.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks pretty

Disha Patani wore a strappy sleeve white mini dress.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks cute

Disha Patani looks super-cute in a short sleeve mini dress.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks HOT!

Disha Patani looked pretty and sexy in an orange skater dress.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani gives princess vibes

Disha Patani looks adorable in a white mini dress with yellow flowers on it.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani is a style diva

Disha Patani wore a white dress with blue floral design on it.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks gorgeous

Disha Patani showed off her figure in ruched bodycon mini dress.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses in ruched outfits

 Find Out More