The Baaghi 2 star posted a sizzling snap of herself in a sultry bikini and had captioned her post as, "Heaven".

Creates a storm

Disha can never get off her lov for black coloured bikinis. She is showcasing her stone solid abs here.

Always glowing

The Malang actress wore a black bikini and was being kissed by the sun rays.

Dazzling look

Disha always shells out fashion goals in her bold sartorial picks.

Raises temperature levels

The Baaghi 2 star has set a benchmark for wearing a bikini. She is looking sultry best.

Those curves

Disha can be seen flaunting her envious curves which is smoldering saucy.

Best look

Jaw-dropping look

This snap of Disha's will surely grab your attention and make you run to the gym to get a beach body.

Rock solid abs

The actress is flaunting her toned physique in this black bikini. It is really setting the internet on fire.

Style inspiration

She had worn this black coloured bralette at the trailer launch of her movie Ek Villain Returns.

