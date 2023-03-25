Disha Patani's top 10 date night looks will leave you glued to your screen

Disha Patani's wardrobe needs to be noted. This is because she has outfits which you can wear for your ideal date night. Check out her fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023
If you want to make your wardrobe look sexy then wear this sexy green halter neck dress like Disha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This brow n bodyfitting dress will make you look hot and edgy at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a loud bodycon dress to paint the town red with your colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha looks like a greek diva in this white corset dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot take our eyes off Disha in this lavender dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A black dress is something you need to immediately have in your wardrobe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want to go for clubbing? Wear this shiny dress in rose gold colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Denim skirt never goes out of style.Make it fashionably blingy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hot pink attire is all you need to rock.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to look trendy then wear this white co-ord set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!