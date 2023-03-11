Disha Patani's top 10 looks in hot bodycon dresses

Disha Patani loves working out and showing off her sexy body in a bodycon dress. Here, take a look at her enchanting looks which are mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Enchanting

No one can slay like Disha in a bodycon dress and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tizzy

Disha set internet on fire when she wore a pink bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shimmery

Disha looked stunning in this green bodycon dress that had a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with rings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take tips

No one can slay better in a bodycon dress than Disha when she wears the same in black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red hot

The actress wore a full sleeves red bodycon dress and kept her tresses open.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visionary

Disha wore a pretty white net bodycon dress that had a deep neckline which she teamed up with a necklace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyonce look

Disha looked playful in this purple bodycon dress which she styled up with wavy tresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Disha looked sexy in this black bodycon dress which she teamed up with necklace and makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satin lover

Here, the diva was seen wearing a satin bodycon dress and left her tresses open.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunshine

The actress looks fresh in the colour yellow and totally looks like a ray of sunshine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who sizzled at Oscars red carpet

 

 Find Out More