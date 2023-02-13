Disha Patani's top 10 secrets to curvy body

Disha Patani has a body to die for. Here is the secret to her sexy frame which you need to know immediately. Check it out.

Being consistent

The actress is very consistent when it comes to working out.

Motivation

With consistency, she is always motivated to achieve her workout goals.

Different exercises

Disha likes to do squats, military presses, deadlifts, bicep curls and tricep extensions.

Target

The diva likes to target different muscle groups and hence does variation exercises.

Cardio

Disha swears by cardio when it comes to being fit and hot.

Importance of cardio

A cardio workout helps in heart health and also helps burn a lot of calories.

Strength training

She likes to do the same with her cardio exercises.

Weight training

Disha feels that weight training is for all.

Being fit

Weight training makes the beauty queen fit and that's why she loves to workout.

Martial-art lover

The actress does impressive martial arts and is a pro in the same.

