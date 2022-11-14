Gorgeous in a bodycon dress

Disha opted for wavy tresses and smoky eye makeup and let her black dress do all the talking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Diva in a saree

Disha wore Shane and Falguni Peacock's saree which was shimmery and had an embellished blouse. She opted for peachy makeup look.

Beach baby

Disha who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns is a beach baby and loves to flaunt her curves in white bikini.

Little purple dress

If you are looking for an outfit that is not black in colour then wear this David Koma's lilac dress with a small neckline.

Shimmery dress

The diva looked stunning in this shimmery dress. She amped her look with a dewy makeup and went with minimal accessories.

Summer outing

The Baaghi 2 diva is a fitness lover and often posts about the same on her Instagram. Her toned midriff makes her look more glamorous.

Beach fashion

If you are someone who likes floral prints and plunging necklines then bookmark this snap of Disha's.

