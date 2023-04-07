Divas glam up in plunging neckline gowns at Style Icon awards
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Shriya Saran glittered all the way in a silver outfit at a recent Style Icon Awards.
Rakul Preet Singh went black and white for the event.
Rani Mukerji looked elegant in her black gown.
Vidya Balan opted for a white and black outfit.
Kajol opted for a velvet gown for the event.
Ananya Panday looked like a fashion goddess.
Amyra Dastur opted for summer yellow for the event.
Isabelle Kaif's green gown made her look pretty elegant.
Mouni Roy's strappy dress was chic and classy.
Sunny Leone was all about satin and net and she looked ravishing as always.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked like a fab doll in her short green dress.
Fabulous Bollywood wives flashing their jalwa in a gorgeous way.
Bhumi Pednekar ditched her favourite plunging neckline outfit to opt for a quirky gown.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make for one power couple.
