Divorces of South Indian celebs that left everyone in shock
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023
Couple Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have formally divorced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tollywood celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation and created ripples among the industry people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After marrying Vani Ganapathy Kamal got separated from Sarika Thakur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan married heroine Sarika but due to disputes, the couple separated in 2004.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Raj and Lalitha Kumari divorced after many years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Noel Sean got married to Ester Noronha in 2019 and divorced within a year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manchu Manoj who married his long-time girlfriend Pranathi Reddy in May 2015, divorced her in October 2019.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans across the country were shocked when they heard about the divorce of Tamil superstar Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After living together for 16 years, the Manju Warrier and Dileep were officially separated in January 2015.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Priyadarshan and Lissy got divorced in 2014. Married in 1990, the couple had spent together for 24 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda had applied for mutual divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The divorce process of the pair has been completed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap and more
Find Out More