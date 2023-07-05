Divorces of South Indian celebs that left everyone in shock

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

Couple Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have formally divorced.

Tollywood celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation and created ripples among the industry people.

After marrying Vani Ganapathy Kamal got separated from Sarika Thakur.

Kamal Haasan married heroine Sarika but due to disputes, the couple separated in 2004.

Prakash Raj and Lalitha Kumari divorced after many years.

Noel Sean got married to Ester Noronha in 2019 and divorced within a year.

Manchu Manoj who married his long-time girlfriend Pranathi Reddy in May 2015, divorced her in October 2019.

Fans across the country were shocked when they heard about the divorce of Tamil superstar Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

After living together for 16 years, the Manju Warrier and Dileep were officially separated in January 2015.

Director Priyadarshan and Lissy got divorced in 2014. Married in 1990, the couple had spent together for 24 years.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda had applied for mutual divorce.

The divorce process of the pair has been completed.

