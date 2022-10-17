Jhanvi Kapoor

The Mili actress looked like a sunflower in a lemon coloured lehenga. She chose the contemporary lehenga from Manish Malhotra's collection.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks glamorous in a Manish Malhotra red statement saree.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress looked stunning in a grey lace saree which despite being shimmery is light on the eyes. She wore a matching blouse that had cap sleeves.

Shanaya Kapoor

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor looks royal in this golden lehenga that has heavy embroidery and jewellery work.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi's sister Khushi looked cute in a pink cotton kurti set. She will be making her debut soon with The Archies.

Alia Bhatt

The future looks bright when you have a pink kurti in your closet, like Alia dons one. People would surely be swooned seeing the same.

Madhuri Dixit

When it comes to the world of fashion sense Madhuri Dixit has been in the frontline with her iconic fashion looks.

Deepika Padukone

Want to look like a patakha this Diwali? The actress has opted for a white saree and has teamed up the same with smoky eyes and a heavy neck piece.

Ananya Panday

There is a reason as to why the star-kid is known to be the best-dressed in Bollywood. We like this festive pick that Ananya has worn and surely you can also shop for a similar one.

Aishawarya Rai Bachchan

If you are planning to make heads turn then quickly bookmark this red anarkali that Aishawarya Rai Bachchan has worn. It will make you look like a queen.

