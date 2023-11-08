Diwali 2023: AI imagines Avengers and DC superheroes celebrating the Indian festival
Shivani Pawaskar
Nov 08, 2023
Iron Man is a businessman first.
Spidey put on a sweets-making business. Is Iron Man behind this too?
Batman would love a grand Diwali too.
Hulk is determined to master the fine and delicate art of pottery.
Superman is always so romantic! turning on the light while looking so dreamy.
Dr Strange would love to visit India to celebrate Diwali. Hasn't he been here already?
Thor looks delighted with the festival of lights.
The mischievous Loki must have tampered with the sweets, beware.
Aquaman would love to celebrate Diwali, on land, of course.
Captain America seems determined to make profits from the dry-fruits business.
Iron Man and Captain America returned in The Marvels trailer. Robert would be voice casting his character in What If.
