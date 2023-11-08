Diwali 2023: AI imagines Avengers and DC superheroes celebrating the Indian festival

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Iron Man is a businessman first. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spidey put on a sweets-making business. Is Iron Man behind this too?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Batman would love a grand Diwali too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hulk is determined to master the fine and delicate art of pottery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Superman is always so romantic! turning on the light while looking so dreamy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr Strange would love to visit India to celebrate Diwali. Hasn't he been here already?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thor looks delighted with the festival of lights. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The mischievous Loki must have tampered with the sweets, beware.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aquaman would love to celebrate Diwali, on land, of course.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain America seems determined to make profits from the dry-fruits business. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iron Man and Captain America returned in The Marvels trailer. Robert would be voice casting his character in What If. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali 2023: Bollywood and TV celebs who opt for cracker-free, pet-friendly celebrations

 

 Find Out More