Diwali 2023: Films that capture the true essence of the festival to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! the entire family celebrates Diwali together. Watch on Prime Video.
Vaastav film showcases the importance of Diwali celebration with family.
Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya shows how to celebrate Diwali in less money. Watch on Prime Video.
Mohabbatein film celebrates festival with full of love. Watch on Prime Video.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a great film to watch on Diwali. Available on Prime Video.
Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani film will make you remember the grand celebration of Diwali. Watch on Netflix.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum films celebrates the festival with full fervour. Watch on Netflix.
