Diwali 2023: The hottest festive looks courtesy Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red as she attends Kareena Saif’s Diwali bash with her husband Ranbir Kapoor

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma wore a vibrant green saree with a sequin-detail blouse.



Janhvi Kapoor is slaying in an all-shimmer silver saree.



Disha Patani opted for a red saree as she attended a Diwali bash in Mumbai.



Kiara Advani looks like an elegant pathaka.



Orange is the new festive red.



Athiya Shetty carried a beautiful blend of modernity with tradition.



Bhumi Pednekar looks hot in this Diwali look.



Ananya Panday looked stunning in this netted saree with embellishments.



Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a brown lehenga.



