Diwali 2023: The hottest festive looks courtesy Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red as she attends Kareena Saif’s Diwali bash with her husband Ranbir Kapoor
Anushka Sharma wore a vibrant green saree with a sequin-detail blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor is slaying in an all-shimmer silver saree.
Disha Patani opted for a red saree as she attended a Diwali bash in Mumbai.
Kiara Advani looks like an elegant pathaka.
Orange is the new festive red.
Athiya Shetty carried a beautiful blend of modernity with tradition.
Bhumi Pednekar looks hot in this Diwali look.
Ananya Panday looked stunning in this netted saree with embellishments.
Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a brown lehenga.
