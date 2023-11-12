Diwali 2023: Top 10 Bollywood movies to watch with entire family on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Hum Saath Saath Hai is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Vivaah is a heartwarming romance drama that can be watched with the entire family. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Baghban can be watched on Diseny+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo is available on Diseny+ Hotstar, Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video.

All the best on Amazon Prime Video is most suitable for a laughter riot.

Welcome should be watched with family for a good time. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor & sons can be watched either on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Dhadakne Do is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

