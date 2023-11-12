Diwali 2023: Top 10 movies inspired by Ramayana to watch on OTT with family and kids
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Brahmastra: It's a film based on mythology. Ranbir and Alia can be seen as portraying the character of Shiva and Esha.
Hum Saath Saath Hain: This movie’s storyline also resembles that of the Ramayana, as the eldest son is sent away from home so that the younger son could handle the business.
Raavan: One of the most outstanding films, Raavan, depicts the main message of Ramayana, that is, the victory of good over evil.
Return of Hanuman: This is a film which is loved by many adults as well as children and it shows the story of Hanuman’s birth and how he served Ram.
Sampoorna Ramayana: The film was released in 1961 and is available on Youtube for free.
Bajrang Bali: Actor Dara Singh played the title role. This film is available on Youtube for a free watch.
Adipurush: Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush is an Indian mythological action movie released in 2023.
RRR: This blockbuster movie was a 10 on 10 film according to the audience which gave us a glimpse of Ramayana as well.
Ramayana: The Epic: It's an animated version for kids which was streamed on Zee5 and was loved by the young audience.
Ram Setu: This Akshay Kumar starrer was based on the Ram - Setu bridge, giving us an insight into the original epic.
