Diwali 2023: Top 10 South Indian actresses and their traditional looks to dazzle on Dhanteras
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna sets the temperature soaring with her hotness quotient.
Pooja Hegde is a stunner and this picture is a proof of the same.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows to look sassy as well as classy in this beige-coloured saree.
Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in all black traditional outfit.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks too elegant in this bright yellow-coloured saree?
Trisha Krishnan knows to dazzle in an anarkali and knows to exude ethnic goals in the same.
Rakul Preet Singh's pictures in a saree will make you go weak in the knees.
Shruti Haasan knows to shell out desi vibes in a saree and is looking too gorgeous.
Pooja Hegde knows to steal your heart in a saree and is totally sparkling in this frame.
Nithiya Menen knows to slay in a saree and how?
Anushka Shetty looks sexy in this gajra which are all things hot.
