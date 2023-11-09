Diwali 2023: Top 10 South Indian actresses and their traditional looks to dazzle on Dhanteras

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna sets the temperature soaring with her hotness quotient.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde is a stunner and this picture is a proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows to look sassy as well as classy in this beige-coloured saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in all black traditional outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia looks too elegant in this bright yellow-coloured saree?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan knows to dazzle in an anarkali and knows to exude ethnic goals in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh's pictures in a saree will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan knows to shell out desi vibes in a saree and is looking too gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde knows to steal your heart in a saree and is totally sparkling in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiya Menen knows to slay in a saree and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty looks sexy in this gajra which are all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's Top 9 underrated movies that were overlooked, watch now on OTT

 

 Find Out More